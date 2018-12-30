Rochester Sudanese Community takes to the streets to protest

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Anti-government protest in Sudan is hitting close to home in Minnesota.

Saturday afternoon, there was a protest at the Masjed Abubakar Siddiq Mosque downtown.

Community members were calling for peace and change in Sudan.

“Our people back home are getting killed at this age are getting killed for asking for basic rights,” said Mohammed Gaafarelkhalifa.

He is one of the lead organizers who say the president of the country is killing innocent protesters for speaking up against injustice.

“President Omar Al-Bashir must step down.”

He's been Sudan's President for nearly 30 years.

In Sudan, dozens of people have tear gassed and killed protesting President Al-Bashir’s treatment of people.

“When people go out in the streets to protests such a thing they get shot so we're at a point where people are dying,” said Razan Gaafarelkhalifa.

The crowd shouted for the government to stop killing innocent lives in Sudan.

“People are fed up with this people cannot take it no more and it has just became feeling between everyone that we cannot be silenced forever,” said protester Mutasim Makeen.

Razan tells KIMT that she is in contact with an outreach coordinator for Senator Amy Klobuchar. She adds they will assist in getting their message to people in higher positions.