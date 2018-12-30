Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Sudanese Community takes to the streets to protest

They're calling for the Sudanese leaders to resign.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 10:01 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Anti-government protest in Sudan is hitting close to home in Minnesota.
Saturday afternoon, there was a protest at the Masjed Abubakar Siddiq Mosque downtown.
Community members were calling for peace and change in Sudan.
“Our people back home are getting killed at this age are getting killed for asking for basic rights,” said Mohammed Gaafarelkhalifa.
He is one of the lead organizers who say the president of the country is killing innocent protesters for speaking up against injustice.
“President Omar Al-Bashir must step down.”

He's been Sudan's President for nearly 30 years.
In Sudan, dozens of people have tear gassed and killed protesting President Al-Bashir’s treatment of people.
“When people go out in the streets to protests such a thing they get shot so we're at a point where people are dying,” said Razan Gaafarelkhalifa.
The crowd shouted for the government to stop killing innocent lives in Sudan.
“People are fed up with this people cannot take it no more and it has just became feeling between everyone that we cannot be silenced forever,” said protester Mutasim Makeen.
Razan tells KIMT that she is in contact with an outreach coordinator for Senator Amy Klobuchar. She adds they will assist in getting their message to people in higher positions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 4°
Buckle up, the forecast is a roller coaster.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Image

Gyms see spike in membership as new year approaches

Image

8th Annual Bowling for Blake

Image

People in Rochester protest Sudanese government

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Image

Year in Review: Wild Weather

Image

Minimum wage going up

Image

Giving the gift of life

Community Events