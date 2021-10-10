Rochester State Senator responds to St. Paul mass shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn.- A mass shooting in downtown St. Paul early Sunday morning left 14 injured and one woman, who has been identified by a friend as Marquisha Wiley, dead.

The shooting occurred at Truck Park, which is an open-windowed bar located roughly a block away from the Xcel Energy Center and over a mile from the State Capitol.

Three males, ages 29, 32 and 33, have been arrested for the violent act and are currently hospitalized.

Rochester's State Senator David Senjem said the spot is well known to lawmakers.

"This is where we go, not infrequently, for breakfast at the Downtowner, an evening dinner at the Burger Moe's, or Cossetta's or even the other one, McGovern's," Senjem said.

Senjem said he is left asking why.

"My feelings were certainly the tragedy, the death, the question of why. Why would people do this," Senjem said.

The shooting is the worst mass shooting in Minnesota in at least 15 years, according to Every Town Research, an organization that documents mass shootings across the United States.