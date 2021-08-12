Rochester, Spring Valley drivers collide Thursday afternoon

ZUMBRO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A freight truck collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon in Wabasha County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 4:20 pm. A 62-year-old Rochester man was driving a truck south on Highway 63 while a 30-year-old Spring Valley man was northbound in a Ford Explorer. They crashed into each other near Wabasha County Road 11.

The names of the drivers have not been released but the State Patrol is calling this an injury accident.

The Zumbro Falls Fire Department, Elgin Ambulance, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo One, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.