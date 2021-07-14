Rochester Splash Pad Secures Funding

Rochester's Park and Recreation Department secured funding for the planned Lincolnshire Park splash pad from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's Outdoor Recreation Grant Program.

The grant program allocated $195,000 for the project, which will go towards a splash pad, or a water-filled playground, and trail accessibility upgrades.

Jeff Feece is the Park Planner for the Parks and Recreation Department and said community parks such as Lincolnshire Park bring people together.

"You know, they provide the opportunity to get people outdoors and provide kind of a location to meet each other and to socialize and to have fun. Hopefully, it brings people together and gets them outdoors," Feece said.

Feece predicts splash pad construction to begin later this fall.