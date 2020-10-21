Rochester 'Share the Warmth' Coat Drive through October 31st

With the colder season fast approaching, today was the perfect day to kick off the Rochester ‘Share the Warmth’ coat drive.

Volunteers from Rochester Elks Lodge #1091, Rochester Catholic Charities and Community Warming Center joined to collect donations of warm winter clothing at Charley’s Eatery & Pub.

The organizations are looking for winter coats and items for all ages -- old and new going towards those needing a little extra help staying warm this season.

The first one hundred people to donate today were given a tax deduction receipt and a Toppers free pizza coupon to thank them for their generosity.

The Elks Lodge values helping people in the community, and this is one way for them to give back.

Elks Lodge member Kayla Blunt says, “You know it's kind of nice to be able to have friends that you can help out. And it's just always good in your community to be able to do that and make connections and comrades help everybody all the way around."

Rochester Elk Lodge, Catholic Charities and the Community Warming Center will be accepting winter clothing donations through October 31.

Donation boxes can be found at Toppers Pizza (both Rochester locations), COUNTRY Financial, Keller Williams Premier Realty, Trillium Spinal Care, and Charlie’s Eatery & Pub.