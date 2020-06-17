Clear

Rochester Seed Library allows you to grow your own food

Growing your own food comes with many financial and health benefits.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 2:15 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many people are struggling to make ends meet during the Coronavirus Pandemic. That includes putting food on the table. But an innovative program in Rochester allows you to grow your own food for free.

The Rochester Public Library's Seed Library gives lets you choose up to 10 seed packets per library card so you can grow your own fruits and vegetables. You check out your seeds and choose necessary resource sheets to help you grow. Then you just plant your seeds in some soil with lots of sun and add water, and you'll soon see the money-saving benefits start to bloom.

"If you can grow 500 pounds of food in your own yard, you can do the math for that, how much is a pound of fresh tomatoes? how much are 10 cans of tomatoes? you can simply freeze them or can them yourself. It's pretty mind boggling," said Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, co-founder of the Rochester Public Library's Seed Library.

According to Mayo Clinic, gardening also has lots of health benefits, including reducing stress and anxiety.

"Healthy food isn't just cheaper as you grow it, it's so many other aspects of our lives that are improved when we get out to garden. We are able to move our bodies. And then eating that fresh food," said Kirkpatrick.

If you use the Rochester Public Library's Seed Library, you're asked to save seeds from your harvest and consider returning some the library for others to use

