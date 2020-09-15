Rochester Searches for Next City Administrator

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is searching for its next city administrator.

Current administrator Steve Rymer will be leaving the post within the next few weeks, creating a key vacancy in Rochester City Hall.

The next administrator will need to manage challenges posed by coronavirus, Destination Medical Center, and at least three new city council members.

Outgoing administrator Rymer says they'll also have to pay particular attention to infrastructure outside of Downtown Rochester.

"When we look at the DMC and working with them, that's part of who we are as a community, but it's not our entire community," Rymer said. "So as we're looking at investing, we need to make sure we're investing in all the different areas."

Rymer also says it will be critical that the next administrator works diligently to get up to speed with the issues they will be facing.

Officials hope to hire the next city administrator by the end of this year.