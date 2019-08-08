Clear
Rochester School gets back some of stolen ipads

Rochestser Math and Science Academy now has 13 of the 21 missing ipads back just in time for students.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 7:32 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are new updates to a burglary case KIMT first learned about earlier this week.

The school, Rochester Math and Science Academy, had 21 ipads stolen around 5am on July 29.

School Administrator, Mohamed Jama, noticed the missing devices when he was at work that Monday.

"I was shocked. Why would someone go to a school and steal a product that we use for students? Especially with school right around the corner, we need those ipads for our students," he said.

Immediately he went to the school's surveillance video. It shows a clear image of a man walking around the school for hours before stealing about $7350 worth of ipads.

The clear video helped Rochester Police recover 13 of them and bring them to the school on Wednesday, August 7.

"We got 13 of them back, missing 8, which is better than nothing. Which is a good number of them," Jama said. "We'll we're excited. At least we have something to use when school starts."

While he's happy to have some of the ipads back, he is still haunted by the whole experience.

"It is surprising," Jama said. "Why would someone go into a school and grab the things that students use to learn? It's a terrible thing. Hopefully it won't happen to any other school."

The school is under construction right now, which is why Jama said the ipads were able to get stolen in the first place. They are taking new security measures to make sure it doesn't happen again.

According to RPD, the suspect has not been arrested.

