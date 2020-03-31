Clear
Rochester Salvation Army to store personal protective equipment for Southeast Minnesota

The Salvation Army's job will be to store PPE and have it ready to go for all of Southeast Minnesota.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 6:03 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As health care workers continue to fight on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical supplies are dwindling. That's why the state of Minnesota is working to ensure there is plenty of personal protective equipment (PPE) available.

"Personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as PPE, continues to be a challenge," Joe Kelly, the director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the state of Minnesota, said.

The Rochester Salvation Army is used to its Adult Day Program building being filled with people. With that program currently cancelled due to the coronavirus, the space will soon be filled with things medical professionals need to protect themselves including gowns, gloves, and masks.

"We have been asked to cover the storage and the handling and the facilitating of all the PPEs that come through this big initiative," Major Lisa Mueller, with the Rochester Salvation Army, said.

Rochester is one of four Salvation Army's across Minnesota participating. Rochester will cover all of Southeast Minnesota. The other three include Moorhead, Duluth, and Roseville.

Mueller said this isn't a typical public drive the Salvation Army usually puts on, rather a large-scale ask where companies, corporations, and even manufacturers will pitch in to provide the precious equipment in the fight against the spread.

Being just blocks away from Mayo Clinic, the Salvation Army is happy to healp any way they can.

"Just to know we play a small part in ensuring that our hospitals and our doctors and nurses are protected," Mueller said. "We're privileged to be a part of that."

Currently the Salvation Army isn't collecting any food or clothing donations. If you'd like to help in their efforts, they're asking you to donate money.

For more information, click here.

