The Rochester Salvation Army seeks household donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Salvation Army Rapid Rehousing Program is moving two homeless families into apartments. The organization is asking for help for basic household items to help these families furnish their new homes.

The Rapid Rehousing Program is the Salvation Army's effort to get families the assistance they need to get back on their feet.

The Salvation Army works with landlords to get homeless families into rental properties within the community.

Now they are asking the community for donations of household items including dressers, beds, couches and cleaning supplies.

Rapid Rehousing Program case manager, Emily Johnson says she is working with 7-8 families who are new to the program.

She tells KIMT some of these families experience barriers like criminal history, poor credit, or eviction.

"Having somebody go from literally homeless, living in their car, living in the street, being in a shelter, to having something they can call their own. It definitely takes time to be able to become self-sufficient, but just seeing that transition I think is really powerful."

Johnson says they want these families to experience a warm and inviting home environment.

“Giving back for them is really important, being able to provide them with a bed, or a couch, or pans to cook with, or silverware to eat with... it's things that a lot of us take for granted."

The Rapid Rehousing Program aims to help at least 5 new families find homes by summer.

If you would like to make a donation to the Rapid Rehousing Program, reach out to the Salvation Army in Rochester to set up a time to drop off as their pick-up service has been suspended for the time being. Call (507) 288-3663 and ask to speak to Emily.