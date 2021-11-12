Clear
Rochester Salvation Army ringing in their Red Kettle Campaign

Rochester Salvation Army celebrated its 125th anniversary of its Red Kettle Campaign this morning!

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 9:01 AM
Posted By: Alexandra Dederer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Salvation Army is ringing in their 125th Red Kettle Campaign this morning at 9.

Last year, their goal to raise was $950,000 and they raised $1.2 million! In honor of their 125th anniversary this year, the Rochester Salvation Army's goal is to raise $1.125 million.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army's biggest fundraising campaign of the year and all the money raised is done in six weeks.

The donations go towards services the Salvation Army provides such as healthcare, housing, meal programs, and youth programs.

Rochester's Salvation Army Community Engagement Coordinator Rebecca Snapp said they were preparing themselves to not even meet their goal last year due to COVID, but continue to be grateful for any and all of the community's generosity.

"We also know the last couple of years have been a real anomaly, and people have been exceedingly generous," said Snapp. "Probably more generous than most people are capable of sustaining. So, we certainly don't want to take anything for granted and we certainly don't want people to give more than they can. We're just grateful for people's generosity and consideration."

There will be 26 indoor and outdoor kettles set up around Olmsted County from today at 9 a.m. to Christmas Eve at 4 p.m.

The Red Kettle Campaign will be rung in this morning by 10 minutes of city-wide bell ringing.

All bell ringers are volunteers, and the Salvation Army is still in need of about 6,500 hours of volunteering.

