Rochester Salvation Army preps for holiday season

How you can help feed families in need this holiday season.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 7:17 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's a struggle millions of people face, putting food on the table.
The Rochester Salvation Army is prepping to serve 600 hundred families during the holiday season.
Rebecca Snap works for the Salvation Army.
She tells KIMT that each holiday they serve 300 families in need.
But they would like the help from the community. From serving food to collecting donations, The Salvation Army tells KIMT they'll need volunteers to help feed people in need during Christmas & Thanksgiving.
Snap says while donating money is great, giving your time is more valuable.

“I mean, your time is something you can never get back. You can never make it up and we're just really incredibly grateful to people that are willing to give up time in that way,” said Snap.

To volunteer, Click Here.

