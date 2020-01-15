Rochester Salvation Army open during the storm

ROCHESTER,Minn- Winter is here. What could turn out to be the biggest snowstorm of the season is heading our way, raising the question of what does that mean for our homeless population?

Craig Lee is homeless. His years of living on the street have prepared him for extreme weather.

“I'm wearing one, two, three, four, five, six seven shirts on,” Lee said. “ Plus I got the best gloves in town and two hats.”

He admits there are times, though, when it's just too cold and he pops into the Salvation Army of Rochester for some warmth.

"It's a blessing," Lee said.

"Rebecca Snapp with the Rochester Salvation Army says their doors are open.

“We want to make sure that people know that we have the Salvation Army here as space for people to go."

Snapp says typically they open the shelter when the temperature hits zero but are flexible at times. She explains that last year the temperature was so extreme that space was an issue. This had shed light on the homeless issue in the area prompting community leaders to have conversations and take action.

What came out of that was the opening of the Catholic Charity’s shelter.

She says everyone is welcomed at the Salvation Army of Rochester but there is one condition.

"Just being respectful," Snapp said.

Lee is hopeful he won't need the shelter much longer.

"I’ve been looking for some housing,” Lee said. “ I went to Olmsted County and they said once I find a part-time job they will help me. I’ve found a job.”