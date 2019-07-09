Clear

Rochester Salvation Army offers a cool place to go this summer

The space is located on First Avenue Northeast in Rochester, and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 6:03 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army in Rochester is offering a cool place to go during the summer months.

Midwest weather can be brutal, whether it be the bone-chilling winters or hot and humid summers. It can be a worry for people with nowhere else to go.

“It's summer,” one man who utilizes Salvation Army services said. “You're not going to get frostbite or anything.”

Rebecca Snapp, the director of community engagement for the Rochester Salvation Army, said the goal is to provide safety from the heat.

“We talk a lot in the winter time about how exposure to the cold is really dangerous to people but heat can be just as dangerous,” Snapp said. “People can get sunburned, they can get sun stroke, dehydration is something that we really have a concern about. So we just want to make sure everybody has a place to go where exposure to heat is not putting people at risk.”

The space can hold up to 150 people, and is located on First Avenue Northeast in Rochester.

It’s open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

