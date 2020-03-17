Rochester Salvation Army makes changes due to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Salvation Army is working to ensure that the basic needs of the most vulnerable community members are still met in the face of COVID-19. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, several changes are now in place.

"We have had to stop our congregate dining. We're still doing our daily lunch program, but it's a to-go model. They're coming in, getting a boxed lunch, and then going out," said Major Lisa Mueller.

"Our social service appointments, much of it can be done by phone or email, and we're doing that," Mueller said.

At the core of Coronavirus pandemic is the importance of taking basic precautions , like washing your hands. But what about Rochester's homeless population, who may not have access to the products and facilities needed to practice good hygeine?

"We still are providing daily showers. We talked a lot in a meeting yesterday about is that a service that should be suspended for cleanliness? And we all decided that would cause more problems than it would solve," Mueller said.

The Salvation Army will remain a place where people can go for help, even in the most trying of times.

"We're still doing everything we do, nothing has been really eliminated here at the Salvation Army. We're just tweaking it to make it safer," said Mueller.

Here is a full list of changes to programs and services at the Rochester Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army’s daily served lunch program is “to-go” only. Meals will be provided in carry out containers to avoid congregate dining.

Social services appointments will be handled via phone call or email whenever possible. In person appointments will include safe social distancing.

In order to encourage hygiene and sanitation, Showers will still be available to people as needed.

Our common waiting areas will be limited to those with appointments as we practice safe social distancing.

The Salvation Army Rochester Church and Worship Center has suspended all church programming.

The Good Samaritan Medical Clinic is under transition and adjustment. Our Emergency Dental Clinic is operational and continuing to serve as usual. The Pharmacy is still providing important refills and medications to our most vulnerable population. People are still able to schedule appointments to receive care at 507-529-4100.

The Caring Partners Adult Day Program is closed, and will remain so until new directives are given. Program staff will communicate with participants and their families when it is safe to re-open.

Tax appointments have been suspended for the foreseeable future. Please call 507-287-1958 for questions or concerns.

Taste of the Town has been rescheduled. A new event date will be communicated with the public when it is set.

Please call 507-288-3663 with any questions. All of us at The Salvation Army are grateful for the incredible support we receive from this community, and we would like to thank everyone for their cooperation during these tumultuous times.