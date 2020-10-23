Rochester Salvation Army holds Community Coat Drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Salvation Army saw a great turn out at its annual Community Coat Drive Friday.

This year, they had to have it outside in order to keep people spaced out and safe.

"It's colder and we have to socially distance," Suzie Oliver, a volunteer, said. "So we're not able to help them quite as much as we used to."

Oliver has volunteered for the Salvation Army for nearly a decade. She and the other volunteers know the pandemic is creating an even greater need.

"We have more people who have lost their jobs. We have more people who don't have enough resources," Oliver said, "so sharing our resources is really important."

Recipients of the warm winter gear including Andy Olson are grateful for the generous donations.

"People need it. I mean it's going to be a long, cold winter," Olson said, "and then with COVID and everything, it makes it extra difficult."

It's clear the Salvation Army continues to be a valued resource in the Rochester community.

"We will always have people who don't have enough," Oliver explained, "and this drive will really help them to stay warm and have what they need."

The Salvation Army is still taking donations in order to help more people.

There's another coat drive happening on Nov. 7. KIMT News 3 is a sponsor.