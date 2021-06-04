Rochester Salvation Army hands out free donuts on National Donut Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you love donuts, you are in luck. Today is National Donut Day. People in Rochester were able to get a taste of the pastries on Friday morning. The Salvation Army handed out free donuts to the community at Soldiers Field as a way to show thanks to veterans and those on active duty.

"This is where people come to memorialize and honor all of our soldiers and military," said Rebecca Snapp, Rochester Salvation Army's Director of Community Engagement. "It's a great relationship we have with the local veteran groups here in town. It's also just a really great place for people to get a donut and walk around the park in the morning."

The tradition dates back to World War I when The Salvation Army would serve the pastry to the troops.

"So many of the things we do we do because people need help," explained Snapp. "This is one of those things where people can celebrate. Were coming out of the pandemic, people can be without masks outside, and so it's just a lot of really happy things."

Folks who stopped by were treated to some of the traditional frosted flavors like chocolate and vanilla. Over 500 donuts were donated by Hyvee for distribution.