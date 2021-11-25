Rochester Salvation Army feeds hundreds with annual Thanksgiving dinner

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday the Salvation Army fed hundreds at its annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

The event has been in the works for months, recruiting volunteers and preparing meals since Monday.

Major Bob Mueller says the holiday season is important to the Salvation Army and the community they serve.

“We like to think of the Salvation Army as a home for a lot of people that come each and every day for services, and today is one of those days,” he says.

Preparing meals for nearly 200, Major Lisa Mueller says they are expecting a bigger turnout than usual.

She says, “This is a community event where we all come and we eat together… It's to meet the need of someone that knows there's somewhere they can go, where they're wanted, and welcome, and they can eat in community.”

Because many of the people who show up don't have someone to spend the holiday with, Lisa Mueller tells KIMT this has become one of her favorite days of the year.

“We get to spend our holiday with a great big community meeting needs, that does more for anybody than sitting at home. I've had many years where I can sit at home and do my own turkey, and this is really special and I don't take it for granted,” she emphasizes.

Major Bob says each year he looks forward to connecting with those in the community and getting to hear their stories.

He explains, “Today I was just talking to a gentleman who was ready to give up hope. I just said one day at a time. The Salvation Army exists to help keep hope alive. And providing a Thanksgiving meal is one of those ways we do that, so it was a great opportunity to encourage him to continue on just a day at a time and it will be okay.”

This meal is made possible with donations from community partners including Scheels, Hy-vee, and Sam's Club.

Looking ahead to Christmas, The Salvation Army is collecting toys for its toy distribution in December.

Trees are distributed around town collecting toys while Red Kettles are collecting monetary donations, which helps assist the Rochester Salvation Army in providing an entire year of services.

For help with toys for children, apply here.