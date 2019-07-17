Rochester Salvation Army closes North store

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The brutal heat continues. The Salvation Army north clothing store is closing its doors for good.

Rebecca Snapp works at the salvation army and says the hot days and slow foot traffic prompted the decision not to renew the lease.

When the indoor temperature is 87 degrees or higher, employees are at risk for heatstroke and dehydration.

Snapp says they have to keep a close eye on mother nature... to make sure staff are safe.

“It hits people all year round so whether it's freezing cold temperatures or really hot temperatures like this we just want to make sure we're taking care of people the best way we can,” she said.

Doors will reopen this Saturday at 9 am.

They will close their doors permanently at the end of the month.

They are having a 70% sale on items in the store before the doors close.