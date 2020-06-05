Rochester Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's an organization that people turn to in times of need. The Rochester Salvation Army is serving the community, even during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

On Friday morning, the Salvation Army celebrated National Donut Day by serving free donuts and coffee. The first National Donut Day was celebrated in 1938 to honor the Donut Lassies, Salvation Army women that served soldiers fighting in the trenches overseas. The donuts served by the Rochester Salvation Army were made with the very same recipe used by the Donut Lassies during World War I.

During the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Salvation Army is serving up much more than the sweet treats. Some of their programs and services have been modified for safety reasons, but they are still available to those in need.

"The dental clinic is still serving people that have emergency tooth pain. And we just want to make sure people know that if you need help, the Salvation Army is still open and still available to you. So we're here to help the community and that's never going to stop," said Rebecca Snapp, Director of Community Engagement for the Rochester Salvation Army.

If you are in need, contact the Salvation Army: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Rochester/contact-us/