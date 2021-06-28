Rochester Salvation Army and Broadway Laundromat team up for laundry partnership

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Salvation Army and a local laundromat are teaming up to make sure everyone can wash their clothes. Major Lisa Mueller says families in The Med city are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic and many don't have access to laundry facilities.

"We're just thrilled that Broadway is doing this."

The Salvation Army's Rochester office is offering vouchers to those in need that can be redeemed at Broadway Laundromat.

"We're grateful about it. There's alot of people who need their clothes washed and might not have the finances to be able to," says Christina Waverly, who works at Broadway Laundromat.

The Salvation Army plans to see how the partnership goes and what the demand is like before making it permanent.