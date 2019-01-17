ROCHESTER, Minn.-Whether you are ready or not, snow and cold temperatures are on the way.
While most of us will rely on our furnaces to keep us warm. There are people in the area who don't have that luxury.
Alex Hurlebaus and his fellow staffers at the Rochester Salvation Army warming center are prepping for the cold.
Hurlebaus is opening the doors to the warming center.
“This upcoming weekend will be kind of the first real test and I think we're heading into some colder weather for a while we’re kind of braced and ready to be open,” said Hurlebaus.
Right now they're planning to open the warming center this Saturday and Sunday. If the cold continues to hit below zero degrees they will keep the warming center open.
They’re always looking for people to donate.
Contact Alex at 507-288-3663 or fill out an application. Their Shifts run from 7 p.m.–1 a.m. and 1 a.m.–7 a.m. during severe cold weather.
Related Content
- Rochester Salvation Army Warming Center ready for guests
- Rochester Salvation Army celebrates Majors retiring
- Rochester Salvation Army preps for holiday season
- Donation to Salvation Army Adult Center
- Salvation Army working to keep the homeless warm
- Salvation Army hosts Christmas dinner
- Salvation Army Majors are retired
- Salvation Army opens hair salon
- Salvation Army burglarized and vandalized
- Salvation Army in Rochester offers free Thanksgiving meal