Rochester Salvation Army Warming Center ready for guests

When temperatures dip below zero, the Rochester Salvation Army's Warming Center welcomes those who have no where else to go.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 8:21 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Whether you are ready or not, snow and cold temperatures are on the way.
While most of us will rely on our furnaces to keep us warm. There are people in the area who don't have that luxury.
Alex Hurlebaus and his fellow staffers at the Rochester Salvation Army warming center are prepping for the cold.
Hurlebaus is opening the doors to the warming center.

“This upcoming weekend will be kind of the first real test and I think we're heading into some colder weather for a while we’re kind of braced and ready to be open,” said Hurlebaus.

Right now they're planning to open the warming center this Saturday and Sunday. If the cold continues to hit below zero degrees they will keep the warming center open.

They’re always looking for people to donate.
Contact Alex at 507-288-3663 or fill out an application. Their Shifts run from 7 p.m.–1 a.m. and 1 a.m.–7 a.m. during severe cold weather.

