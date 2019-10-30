Rochester Salvation Army Community Coat Drive distribution

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's an effort to help Rochester residents stay warm this winter. KIMT News 3 is one of the sponsors of the Rochester Salvation Army's Community Coat Drive.
On Tuesday, the coats were distributed to people. They got to pick out a coat, along with other winter outerwear, like gloves, hats and boots.
"Not everybody who comes to this distribution is an unsheltered, homeless person, but many are. This is life saving gear for somebody to stay warm and safe from the elements," said Major Lisa Mueller of the Rochester Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army will be giving out coats and accepting donations all winter long.
