Rochester Running Club hoping to make the Med City a runner friendly community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Running Club is hoping to make the Med City a runner-friendly community, applying to earn the designation from the Road Runners Club of America.

The RRCA reviews three criteria: Community infrastructure, community support and local government support. Past board member Lin Gentling and current board member Ruth Brennan Morrey said the effort has received support from the city and local businesses.

"People will understand that we do have the infrastructure in place and we are promoting but we are also ensuring that it continues to exist," Gentling said.

They say the runner-friendly community designation would show residents the resources Rochester has to offer.

"We didn't do it for a big award, or for accolades," Brennan Morrey said. "We did it to showcase the rich web of resources that we have here in the community."