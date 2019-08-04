Clear
Rochester Royals fall to Miesville in section play

The Mudhens posted two runs in the ninth inning for the win.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 9:58 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Former and current college and professional athletes comprise the roster of the Rochester Royals, an amateur baseball team associated with the Minnesota Baseball Association.

The team was formed all the way back in 1924 as a minor league affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and is now the longest-running baseball club in the Med City.

On Sunday, the team played host to the Miesville Mudhens in the Section 1B tournament, hoping to force a game three for a seed in the state tournament.

Unfortunately, the Mudhens posted two runs in the ninth inning and the Royals couldn't bounce back, falling 4-3.

The Royals will travel to Elko on Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 PM. The winner of that game travels to Hampton on Aug. 11 at 2 PM for the fourth and final seed.

Click on the video player above to view Sunday's highlights.

