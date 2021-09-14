Rochester Rising begins $10,000 fundraising campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester-based podcast that amplifies the stories of local entrepreneurs is hoping for community support in order to continue its work.

Rochester Rising is kicking off a month-long campaign to raise $10,000 so the podcast, which has been operating for five years, can continue sharing the stories of local entrepreneurs.

As of October 2019, Rochester Rising merged with the nonprofit, Collider Foundation. Executive director Amanda Leightner says together they’re looking to raise the funds to ensure stories of growth and gaps in Rochester’s entrepreneurial ecosystem can be shared.

She said, “Right now we're running a fundraising campaign through October 15th to fund Rochester Rising and support these efforts to tell stories of entrepreneurs in the community.”

Despite not officially kicking off until Wednesday the $10,000 campaign has already raised more than $400.

“I do it all myself,” Leightner explained of the podcast. ‘I do all the writing, the recording, the podcast editing, the video editing. It's all my own time so if we're doing that we're not helping an entrepreneur in another way so it's just justifying our time as best as we can to support entrepreneurs.”

Leightner is hopeful the campaign will allow Rochester Rising to highlight “inspirational capital.”

She added, “If you don't see someone like you doing something like running a business it's not very accessible to you as a person. So, hearing those stories of people in the community from various different backgrounds with different pathways doing this thing which is business ownership is so critical because if you don't see then you don't know it's a pathway that exists for you.”

If the $10,000 goal isn’t reached the money will still be used for a good cause. Leightner says it will go to educational efforts to support entrepreneurs.

If you’re interested in donating to the effort you can do so by clicking here.