Rochester Risers named Rotary Club of the Year

ROCHESTER, MINN. – The Rochester Risers Rotary Club has been named the “Club of the Year.”

The honor is in the Medium Plus category for clubs with over 35 members and covers southeast and east metro Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

“The Risers Club members can be proud of their efforts that led to first place finishes in Club, Youth and Vocational Service Awards; second placed finishes in Community and International Service Awards; a District Governor’s Citation and ultimately the Medium Plus Club of the Year,” says Club President Don Supalla. “It is a testament to living out our vision to be a dynamic and inclusive club of engaged members dedicated to making a true impact in our community and the world.”

Rotary officials say each club was responsible for submitting examples of their efforts against a checklist for up to six categories – Club Service, Community Service, International Service, Public Image, Vocational Service, and Youth Service. The submissions were then judged by Rotarians from Clubs in a different size category to keep the voting objective.