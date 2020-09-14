Property Tax Reduction Headlines City of Rochester Recommended 2021 Budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester residents could soon be seeing a drop in their property tax bill.

The City of Rochester unveiled its initial budget for the next fiscal year, which includes a tax rate decrease for property owners.

The proposed budget cuts nearly $100 million in funding from the city's operating budget. Among the measures being considered to reduce spending is a hiring freeze at city hall, which officials acknowledge could affect how efficiently the city operates.

"There will be impacts," said Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer. "Those are the type of tough decisions we have to make in order to bring forward a responsible spending plan for the council to consider."

The city is aiming to cut spending drastically to avoid creating additional expenses for Rochester residents at a time when many are struggling to cope with the economic impact of COVID-19. The city is expected to continue making modifications to the proposed budget through the end of November.