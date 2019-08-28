Clear

Rochester ReStore parking lot repair fundraiser

The Rochester Habitat for Humanity ReStore needs your help as they look to make repairs to their parking lot.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You'll find them in many local communities. Habitat for Humanity ReStores. They take donations of usable household goods, tools and building materials. They sell it, and all the money raised goes to Habitat for Humanity to build and repair houses for families in the area.

Business is booming at the ReStore in Rochester. Patricia Meredith shops there at least twice a week.

"Oh I just love to look. And it's exciting because you never know what you're gonna find," Meredith said.

With all the traffic and business, the ReStore parking lot is suffering some wear and tear.

"We haven't gotten to the place where we've got major potholes or major cracks, but we're trying to get ahead of it," said ReStore Manager Abigail Davis.

Davis said they need to get the parking lot resealed and repainted. Because they're a nonprofit, they need help from the public to pay for the project.

"Just do things like round up the change when they come in, or drop off their lose change. Or rather than buying that cup of coffee this weekend, sending that little extra bit of money to us," Davis said.

Rochester Asphalt and Concrete is hoping to partner with the ReStore on this project to donate at least part of their services to fix the parking lot.  The ReStore is hoping to raise about 2-3 thousand dollars to cover about half the cost.

