Rochester residents receive Mayor's Medal of Honor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A group of Med City residents was bestowed the Mayor's Medal of Honor Thursday afternoon.

Rochester residents who embody the gold standard of service to the community were surprised with the honor, commending their work in sectors ranging from art to senior services.

The mayor's office received nominations and selected 19 individuals who they call exemplary models of volunteerism and community service.

Mayor Kim Norton says while these honorees come from a variety of backgrounds, they all have at least one thing in common.

"They're people who give back to this community in so many ways, and big ways," Mayor Norton said. "These are really giving people with big hearts that really care about this community, and really work hard to make it a better place."

The mayor's office added a few extra awards to this year's ceremony, honoring past winners who have continued their remarkable work in the community with a special commendation and key to the city.

Below are this year's Mayor's Medal of Honor recipients:

-Danny Solis - Artistic / Cultural Achievement Award

-Omar Nur - Champion of Diversity Award

-Peg Winters - Community-Wide Service Award

-Nicole Andrews - Educational Excellence Award

-Terry Spaeth - Excellence in City Service Award

-Jennifer Becker - Excellence in Industry Award

-April Sutor - Human Services Award

-Kelli DeCook - Human Services Award

-Elaine Case - Legacy Award

-David Morrill - Mayor's Award

-Jason Zylstra - Personal Achievement Award

-Monica Taylor - Senior/Elder Achievement Award

-Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick - Sustainability Award

-Yezi Gugsa -Youth Serving Community Award

-Al Tuntland - Certificate of Commendation

-Al DeBoer - Certificate of Commendation

-Bob Nowicki - Certificate of Commendation

-Jackie Trotter - Certificate of Commendation

-Audrey Betcher & Rochester Public Library Staff - Above and Beyond Award, in recognition of their efforts during COVID-10

A video of the 2020 Mayor's Medal of Honor ceremony is available by clicking here.