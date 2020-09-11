Rochester Residents Commemorate Patriot's Day with Car Cruise

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester residents pulled together to commemorate Patriot's Day in a safe way.

Organizers put together a patriot cruise to remember the lives that were lost during the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Participants drove through the Med City, led by police and first responders.

They say it's important members of our community never forget the tragedy that unfolded nineteen years ago.

"To remember the people that were killed in 2001, and not forget them. That's what we're here for, all of us," said Tom Blondell, a participant in the patriot cruise.

Organizers say they hope everyone can come together today to support first responders.