ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sherlock Holmes is the fictional private detective created by British author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Over the years, Sherlock Holmes and his friend and assistant Dr. Watson, have been featured in countless books, movies and TV shows,

A very different take on the classic story is hitting the stage at the Rochester Repertory Theatre.

"I'd seen a performance a couple years ago where Sherlock and Watson were played by women, but they were being the men. And I thought, there has to be a way for women to play that part. And then doing my research, I found 'Miss Holmes,'" said Mary Pyfferoen, who is directing the play.

It's a classic story, with a twist. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are women.

"It's very freeing in a way," said Rebecca Sands, who plays Sherlock Holmes.

"Because I'm doing it as a woman, I don't think a lot of people are putting the exact same expectations on me as any guy who has to play the role. But at the same time, there are still some things that are very iconically 'Sherlock' that you have to make sure are in there. Very clever, not very socially adept. So I'm trying to play it like she knows what's expected of her socially, but only uses it when it's convenient," Sands said.

"I was so excited when I heard that they were going to do this show this season. And that the characters have kind of that gender twist. So to have this opportunity has been really phenomenal," said Beth Regener, who plays Dr. Watson.

KIMT News 3 First at Four anchor Raquel Hellman is also in "Miss Holmes." The play is filled with suspense, romance and even a little humor, all with an important message to share.

"That women can be smart and strong and beautiful. And encourage themselves and their friends and their sisters to do that, to not be afraid to be the thing that makes them unique," said Sands.

"Miss Holmes" runs October 4th-20th. For more information or to buy tickets, click here: https://www.rochesterrep.org/