Rochester Repertory Theatre holds open house to showcase its remodel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Repertory Theatre is giving the public a look at its remodel after a year in the dark.

The remodeling process started in 2019 when the company asked community members how they would like to see the theatre improve physically. One of the most requested responses was updating the bathrooms.

During the pandemic, the company was not able to have shows there.

That's when they decided to remodel the downstairs - including the lobby, bathrooms, offices, and concessions.

Board president, Merritt Olsen says it's important to keep local theatre alive.

“We want to get up and running, get audiences comfortable coming back, and doing some great shows and entertaining Rochester, and then we'll see where we are after we do that.”

Future remodel plans include upgrading furniture, installing a new heating and cooling system, and eventually further expanding.

“The artists and the audiences are anxious to return to normal... normal for us will still mean audiences wearing masks. But at least we're getting back toward that normalcy,” Merritt adds.

Donors raised $50,000 for this phase of the remodel. Grant money also went toward the project.