Rochester Record Show takes over Little Thistle

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Vinyl and CDs took over Little Thistle on Saturday as part of the Rochester Record Show. Eight dealers came out to sell different genres of music from the 1950s until today.

This was the first time event organizer Tim Schloe hosted a record show since September 2019.

"Both my co-promoter and I decided to get into this because we both love records and we got to the point where we would have people call us about record collections," says Schloe. "We always ended up with things that we personally didn't need and we thought what's the best way to move those along to somebody else who would enjoy them."

The Rochester Record Show started about 10 years ago. Schloe has been hosting it since the beginning.

"It's all about what we remember when we were growing up. What our parents listened to. It's just music is a timestamp," explains Schloe. "You can listen to a record, you can remember where you heard it for the first time and where you were. It's a great way to build your collection based on it because it's great music."

Rochester Record Show will return to Little Thistle in the spring.