ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we enter this next phase of reopening, Rochester leaders want to make sure the city is safe for residents and visitors. This is especially important in the Med City, where thousands of Mayo Clinic patients visit each year for medical care. Many of those patients are at a heightened risk when it comes to the Coronavirus.

So community leaders are working together to roll out an initiative called Rochester Ready.

"It's a pledge for businesses to say we're ready, we're going to wear masks, we're going to encourage our guests to wear masks. We're going to follow all the proper protocols and you should be able to feel safe to come to our store," explained Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

After businesses take this pledge, some kind of list will be created to let residents and visitors what protocols different businesses are taking to keep them safe. The initiative is expected to launch on Thursday.