'Rochester Ready' for next phase in pandemic recovery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Ready is an initiative created last year at the start of the pandemic. The city-wide effort continues to work with local organizations to help work through pandemic chardships - including health, safety, and economic recovery. Mass vaccination will only help spur things along.

Last month when KIMT spoke to Joe Ward, President of Mayo Civic Center and Experience Rochester, he said the focus of this year was on vaccination education and availability - encouraging people to get a shot.

Mayo Civic Center is the Med-City’s new permanent hub for vaccine distribution.

Ward says the major operation is a natural fit in helping Rochester 'get ready' for its next phase.

"There's a great American reconnection coming after this - and we, as a facility that helps people gather, we plan on playing a critical role in helping this community get back together - just safely."

Ward adds he hopes the vaccine will increase the confidence the community needs to safely get back out in the public - helping to spur economic recovery - something he says the Med-City will desperately need.

He says the facility stands ready for community use whenever called upon.

“This building says ‘Civic Center’ on it for a reason. There's still a civic element - it's not just a convention center, it's not just for visitors - to really have these buildings play a critical role in the community, we have to be here for these things."

Prior to being a mass vaccination facility - the center has acted as a warming center and distance learning center.

The Mayo Civic Center will stand as the city's first permanent COVID-19 vaccine clinic going forward - as supply allows.