Rochester Ready continuing efforts into new year

Everything the Med-City has done since the start of the pandemic has been done with eye on safety -- in hopes of getting people back into restaurants, stores, and hotels, as soon as time allows.

Rochester Ready came together late last spring, just after the coronavirus pandemic sent the nation into a lockdown.

This was an initiative to ensure safe and resilient recovery for the Med-City.

The first stage was the public safety pledge -- where hotels, retailers, and restaurants signed on to a set of standards to ensure every visitor will know measures are in place to decrease the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

Now - the focus early this year is helping educate on vaccine availability and encouraging those to take the vaccine once it's available to them.

President of Experience Rochester MN, Joe Ward, says, “We're encouraging people to take the vaccine so we can get back up and running, so we can get our lives, and our economy back to normal."

The Shop Local Safely approach is another push at getting Rochester back up and running.

With the struggles many area businesses are facing, Ward says it's critical our local businesses make it through this.

He adds, "Rochester, we're all in this together, we really are, and we need to make sure that there's the life blood of the economy, waiting for us on the other end."

Partners involved in Rochester Ready include Olmsted County Public Health, Destination Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Downtown Alliance, and Rochester Diversity Council.

For more information, visit https://www.experiencerochestermn.com/rochester-ready/about/.