Rochester Raptors catcher says she loves the sport and her teammates

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Youth Fast Pitch Softball Association hosted the USA Softball Minnesota 10U and 12U Tier State Tournament.

Avalon Heise plays on the 12U Rochester Raptors team as a catcher.

She says this sport is special and so are her teammates.

The tournament took place yesterday and today at the softball complex.

Avalon says her team has been working on all aspects of the game - hitting, throwing, and pitching.

As a catcher, she's working on blocking so the ball doesn't get past her behind the plate.

Avalon is excited about the future with her teammates.

"We do cheers before we go hit, which is really fun. And then also, we're like really close because we're going to play high school ball together and we're really close because we've been playing together for a long time," says Avalon.

The Rochester Raptors took third place in the tournament.