Rochester Rapid Transit Project shares environmental impact on downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's Rapid Transit Project is likely to have a big impact downtown.

The over two and a half mile bus route is slated to connect busy spots in the heart of the Med-City.

With more than half of funding for the Rochester RTP coming from the Federal Transit Administration, the city is required to verify the project will not result in a significant impact on the human or natural environment.

Traffic analysis has been conducted and finds that the proposed design operations would be similar or improved to current transit.

There will be short-term construction impacts to traffic - including lane intersection closures/and detours.

Because the city will be using electric busses, it is unlikely to see any negative impact on air quality.

Jessica Labs with the Rapid Transit Project consultant team says rapid transit could be a plus for minorities or low-income groups.

“We see a benefit here to environmental justice communities by having a better transit service and expanding opportunities to those who may not have a car,” she explains.

Minor visual changes are anticipated with new stations.

“The city has undertaken a pretty intense community engagement process to help design station areas and reflect priorities of the Rochester community and what is desired,” says Labs.

A draft of the study is still being prepared with the engineering team and the city but has not yet been approved by the Federal Transit Administration or other agencies.

The service is anticipated to begin in 2025, Rochester Rapid Transit will be the first bus rapid transit route in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities.