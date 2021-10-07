Rochester Public Works using wastewater to detect COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Public Works is testing wastewater to find out what's next in the battle against COVID-19. Since September 2020, the water has been tested to see where the COVID-19 trends are.

"We partnered with the Olmsted Medical Center, the University of Minnesota Rochester, and then Olmsted County Public Health as a means to see if this could be a predictor tool to determine if we're going to see a spike or even a decline with potential cases in the area," says Aaron Luckstein, Rochester's Deputy Works Director of Environmental Services.

Every 15 minutes a small sample is retrieved from wastewater. It's eventually taken to Mayo Clinic for analysis. Eric Bridge's family has been hit by COVID-19. He's all in on this effort.

"I think it's a neccesitie. My sister-in-law just got put on a ventilator and she had a booster shot. We need to do what we can to fix it."

The data from this project will be submitted for peer review and publication. According to Luckstein, this will be key in determining the effectiveness of this tool going forward.

"The term gets thrown around as canary in the coal mine so we can get ahead of this. It's simply one data point but it's a very important data point for local decsion makers to make decisions to protect human health during a pandemic," explains Luckstein.

Rochester Public Works plans to test the wastewater for the rest of the year.