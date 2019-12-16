Rochester Public Works Director takes a new job

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester needs a new Public Works Director.

WSB, a Minneapolis engineering and consulting firm with offices around the country, says Chris Petree has joined them as Director of Rochester Operations. In May 2018, Petree was announced as the new Public Works Director for Rochester city government. Before that, Petree had been Public Works director in Lakeville since 2011.

No word on Petree’s replacement with the City of Rochester.