Clear

Rochester Public Works Director takes a new job

Going into the private sector after years in government.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 8:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester needs a new Public Works Director.

WSB, a Minneapolis engineering and consulting firm with offices around the country, says Chris Petree has joined them as Director of Rochester Operations. In May 2018, Petree was announced as the new Public Works Director for Rochester city government. Before that, Petree had been Public Works director in Lakeville since 2011.

No word on Petree’s replacement with the City of Rochester.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
A drier and warmer week is headed our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cleaning up a train derailment

Image

Elton Hill Drive Project on hold

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/16

Image

Narcan by mail?

Image

MN Fire Death numbers up

Image

How Hourcar Works

Image

Riverland Forum

Image

Clothing Drive

Image

My Money: Saving money on a tight budget

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Community Events