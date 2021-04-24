Clear

Rochester Public Utilities offering rebates for AC tune ups

RPU says it's important to make sure your AC is running efficiently so that it's only using the amount of electricity that it needs.

Posted: Apr 24, 2021 10:37 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Is it too early to start thinking about air conditioning?
Rochester Public Utilities suggests making sure your AC unit is good to go sooner rather than later. They are offering a Conserve-and-Save rebate when you get your AC cleaned and tuned by a licensed contractor.
Tony Benson with RPU says it's important to make sure your AC is running efficiently so that it's only using the amount of electricity that it needs.
RPU is encouraging homeowners to get their AC units checked now before it gets hot and humid.
Benson tells KIMT, just like getting service on your car - your home has maintenance to keep up with.
“Thinking ahead, being proactive - that's gonna be important, that's gonna pay off in the end to where you're staying on top of things rather than having something major happen to it and then having a big bill because you didn't take care of that maintenance.”
He also says electric utilities suggest setting your thermostats at 78 degrees in the summer months - as that will remove the humidity from your home.
“It's not going to be bone-chilling cold or anything - which some people like - but your bill is going to reflect being efficient as well on your temperature setting,” Benson explains.
Rochester Public Utilities also offers a rebate for purchasing a new AC unit. They recommend getting your unit cleaned and tuned each year.
When getting an AC clean and tune, the contractor must fill out a portion of the application to receive a rebate - which can be found here. https://www.rpu.org/rebates-programs/residential/conserve-save-rebates.php.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 564584

Reported Deaths: 7142
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1174771697
Ramsey48696859
Dakota43348426
Anoka39328420
Washington25394274
Stearns21351219
St. Louis17026298
Scott16343120
Wright15091130
Olmsted1287197
Sherburne1087080
Carver1001245
Clay791090
Rice7741102
Blue Earth708540
Kandiyohi635581
Crow Wing628586
Chisago559650
Otter Tail551273
Benton541597
Mower453432
Goodhue451072
Douglas447871
Winona440849
Nobles402348
McLeod400955
Morrison399559
Isanti387860
Itasca385953
Beltrami376957
Polk369567
Steele368714
Becker362148
Lyon350648
Carlton333452
Freeborn331129
Pine315821
Nicollet311743
Brown297139
Mille Lacs288851
Le Sueur276322
Todd271330
Cass255226
Meeker242337
Waseca232421
Martin217430
Wabasha20013
Roseau199919
Hubbard176041
Dodge17373
Renville173643
Redwood167535
Houston163115
Cottonwood159121
Fillmore15249
Pennington152119
Chippewa148137
Wadena146621
Faribault146219
Sibley137510
Kanabec136722
Aitkin129636
Watonwan12669
Rock124019
Jackson119710
Yellow Medicine112120
Pipestone111226
Pope10436
Murray10359
Swift101118
Marshall86417
Stevens84610
Clearwater80014
Lake79219
Koochiching78513
Wilkin77912
Lac qui Parle74322
Big Stone5794
Lincoln5633
Grant5568
Norman5269
Mahnomen5178
Unassigned50278
Kittson46922
Red Lake3887
Traverse3625
Lake of the Woods3103
Cook1500

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 360356

Reported Deaths: 5847
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56456609
Linn20446330
Scott19322236
Black Hawk15629306
Woodbury14987222
Johnson1420681
Dubuque13223204
Dallas1097596
Pottawattamie10860164
Story1038347
Warren562386
Clinton542391
Cerro Gordo526487
Webster509192
Sioux508873
Marshall477975
Muscatine464797
Des Moines444965
Wapello4258121
Buena Vista422740
Jasper409070
Plymouth399179
Lee369755
Marion356175
Jones294256
Henry287637
Carroll281252
Bremer280360
Crawford262740
Boone260133
Benton251755
Washington250250
Dickinson244643
Mahaska226150
Jackson219342
Kossuth214064
Clay213025
Tama207571
Delaware205239
Winneshiek195033
Page190921
Buchanan189231
Cedar185823
Fayette183841
Hardin182242
Wright180835
Hamilton178649
Harrison177373
Clayton167355
Butler162834
Mills159520
Cherokee157738
Floyd157242
Madison155919
Lyon155741
Poweshiek153333
Allamakee149551
Iowa146524
Hancock144334
Winnebago137631
Cass135754
Grundy135532
Calhoun133512
Jefferson131635
Emmet130640
Shelby129337
Sac128919
Louisa127449
Appanoose126947
Mitchell125441
Union123332
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie118829
Humboldt118426
Franklin113521
Palo Alto111523
Howard103122
Montgomery101737
Unassigned9980
Clarke98524
Keokuk95131
Monroe94528
Ida90133
Adair84932
Pocahontas84421
Monona82030
Davis80124
Osceola77416
Greene76910
Lucas76023
Worth7168
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5929
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53624
Wayne52123
Audubon4989
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Tracking a wintry mix before a big warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/24/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/22/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/21/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/20/21)

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Bruins continue fight for playoff bid

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/19/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 4/19

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctor creates art for patients

Image

Electric car show

Community Events