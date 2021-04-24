Rochester Public Utilities offering rebates for AC tune ups

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Is it too early to start thinking about air conditioning?

Rochester Public Utilities suggests making sure your AC unit is good to go sooner rather than later. They are offering a Conserve-and-Save rebate when you get your AC cleaned and tuned by a licensed contractor.

Tony Benson with RPU says it's important to make sure your AC is running efficiently so that it's only using the amount of electricity that it needs.

RPU is encouraging homeowners to get their AC units checked now before it gets hot and humid.

Benson tells KIMT, just like getting service on your car - your home has maintenance to keep up with.

“Thinking ahead, being proactive - that's gonna be important, that's gonna pay off in the end to where you're staying on top of things rather than having something major happen to it and then having a big bill because you didn't take care of that maintenance.”

He also says electric utilities suggest setting your thermostats at 78 degrees in the summer months - as that will remove the humidity from your home.

“It's not going to be bone-chilling cold or anything - which some people like - but your bill is going to reflect being efficient as well on your temperature setting,” Benson explains.

Rochester Public Utilities also offers a rebate for purchasing a new AC unit. They recommend getting your unit cleaned and tuned each year.

When getting an AC clean and tune, the contractor must fill out a portion of the application to receive a rebate - which can be found here. https://www.rpu.org/rebates-programs/residential/conserve-save-rebates.php.