Rochester Public Utilities discuss rate increases

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Public Utilities Board discussed their 2019 budget and rate increases for both water and electric.

They're increasing the water rate by 6% next year.

For electric, the board approved a 1.9% increase in the energy rate but decided not to increase the customer rate.

That means the flat rate of $19.50 you pay for energy will stay the same. According to board member Brian Morgan, the rates are increasing because it costs more for them to provide them.

“We try to keep our rates and our cost more or less in check with the cost of providing the service,” he said.

The board will present their decision to the Rochester City Council in December.