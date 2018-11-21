Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester Public Utilities discuss rate increases

The board approved rate increase for water but a partial increase on electric.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 3:17 AM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 3:17 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Public Utilities Board discussed their 2019 budget and rate increases for both water and electric.
They're increasing the water rate by 6% next year.
For electric, the board approved a 1.9% increase in the energy rate but decided not to increase the customer rate.
That means the flat rate of $19.50 you pay for energy will stay the same. According to board member Brian Morgan, the rates are increasing because it costs more for them to provide them.

“We try to keep our rates and our cost more or less in check with the cost of providing the service,” he said.
The board will present their decision to the Rochester City Council in December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Clouds and colder temps continue. Snow chance for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Big announcement for downtown project

Image

Utility rate changes

Image

Change in Mason City firework ordinance

Image

Interfaith service

Image

Basement fire in southeast Rochester home

Image

Thanksgiving meals for those in need

Image

Meeting the candidates

Image

Diocese bankruptcy filing

Image

Students learning life skills through business

Image

Switching to Paper Gift Cards

Community Events