Rochester Public Utilities approves rate increase for 2022

Rochester Public Utilities approved a 1.5% price hike for utilities in 2022 on Tuesday.

Residential water and electric customers will have a 2.5% increase in the cost of utilities, or roughly $2 dollars more per monthly bill for electric costs, while water expenses will be increased by $.57 cents.

Small service costs will increase by .5%, while medium general service, large general service and large industrial will have an increase of 1%.

Rental security lights usage costs will increase by .5%.

City street light rates will increase by 2.5%.

Residential utility users consist of roughly 90% of RPU's customer base but only account for one third of the utility companies revenue.