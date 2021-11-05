Rochester Public Transit temporarily relocating some stops due to road closures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Installation of a boiler at the Franklin Heating Station will cause road closures Friday and Saturday, temporarily relocating some Rochester Public Transit stops in the area.

On Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m., 2 Avenue SW will be closed between 2 St and 3 St SW. This will cause the last three trips of Route 203 to depart from the bus stop on 2 St. SW, just east of 2 Ave SW.

In addition, on Saturday, Nov.6, 2 Street SW will be closed between 1 Ave and 3 Ave SW, causing the relocation of Routes 24, 25, and 26 to 2 St SW between 3 Ave SW and 4 Ave SW (near Calvary Episcopal Church). Departures for Routes 21, 22, and 23 will be relocated to 3 Ave SW between 2 St SW and 3 St SW (across from Harwick Building).