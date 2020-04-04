Clear
Rochester Public Transit suspending fare collection

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 10:34 AM
Updated: Apr 4, 2020 10:35 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Transit announced Saturday it is suspending fare collection on all buses and routes.

Additionally, it is requiring passengers to board and exit the bus using the rear door. Passengers who use a wheelchair or require the use of the ramp to board should continue to board using the front door.

"These actions are being taken to protect the health of our whole community and keep our passengers and drivers safe. By strictly following public health guidelines to keep at least six feet away from any person that does not reside in your home, RPT is doing its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Rochester," RPT said. 

The suspended fares and different boarding requirements will be in place until April 30. 

