Rochester Public Transit starts three changes on Monday

ROCHESTER, - Three significant changes begin Monday for Rochester Public Transit.

The westbound bus stop on 2nd Street SW at St. Marys Hospital is being moved to the shelter location near the corner of 2nd Street SE and 13th Avenue SW.

A permanent new schedule is also going into effect for routes 6D and 18D.

And drivers who use the Fairgrounds Park & Ride will be directed to park at previous locations in lots A and B while the new Midway lot is being paved. This change is expected to last one week.