Rochester Public Transit releases design plans for rapid transit

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Public Transit unveiled its design plans on Thursday for its new rapid transit stations. The new transit system will have seven stations across The Med City. Each one will be larger than regular bus terminals and feature seating and leaning rails.

"This will be a unique type of system and will add an additional element to our transit features," said project manager Jarrett Hubbard.

There will be eleven platforms and service will run every five to 10 minutes. Stations will be located by Mayo Civic Center, the government center, West Transit Lake Village, and off of 2nd Street SW.

"The experience that were trying to provide is similar to light rail in the Twin Cities," explained Hubbard.

There will be level boarding, off-board payments, and service from 5am midnight. Construction on the terminals will begin in 2023 with service starting in 2025.