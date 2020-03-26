Clear
Rochester Public Transit reducing service on Monday

Cut back in line with Governor's 'Stay at Home' order.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 3:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Bus transportation in Rochester is being scaled back due to the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order.

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is reducing Core Transit Service effective Monday, March 30, and until further notice. RPT’s regular service hours will be 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Neighborhood routes will follow the published weekend and holiday schedule, seven days a week, with the exception of Route 191, which has been suspended altogether.

A modified scheduled will continue for park and ride service. Direct service to Target south and Cub Foods is being suspended while The Chateau Theater, RCTC, County Fairgrounds, and IBM Park & Ride lots remain operational. RPT says morning peak service on direct routes will be from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the afternoon. A small number of midday and evening direct trips to and from park and rides will be operated according to published schedule.

Zumbro Independent Passenger Service (ZIPS) will be providing paratransit service until 8:00 p.m. nightly.

RPT says additional reductions of service may be needed in the future to respond to the changing environment. Reduced Core Service route maps and schedules, will be posted to the RPT website rptride.com as soon as they are available.

