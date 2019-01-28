Rochester Public Transit offers buses as a place to escape the bitter cold temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Temperatures are plummeting, warnings are being issued, schools are closed, and buses are now being used as warming shelters.
Rochester Public Transit is offering their buses as a space for anyone to hop on and escape the bitter cold temperatures sweeping our area.
Those with the city say the service is free. People just need to hop on the bus and let the bus driver know they need to warm up.
The bus can take them to a warmer place, or can just be used as a temporary warming shelter.
This service will last through the week as the temperatures are expected to stay low.
