Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Public Transit offers buses as a place to escape the bitter cold temperatures

RPT is allowing people to hop on the bus to get warm this week.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 11:48 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Temperatures are plummeting, warnings are being issued, schools are closed, and buses are now being used as warming shelters.
Rochester Public Transit is offering their buses as a space for anyone to hop on and escape the bitter cold temperatures sweeping our area.
Those with the city say the service is free. People just need to hop on the bus and let the bus driver know they need to warm up.
The bus can take them to a warmer place, or can just be used as a temporary warming shelter.
This service will last through the week as the temperatures are expected to stay low.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -19°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -18°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -20°
Rochester
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -24°
Travel will remain difficult tonight and tomorrow morning. We're tracking dangerous cold.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping the city warm in bitter temps

Image

Possible new hotel

Image

Overturned semi - trailer full of apples

Image

Rockwell native sets national powerlifting records

Image

Paying for the pavement

Image

Meals on Wheels cancelled

Image

KM grad Kristin Scott is hitting her stride at Iowa State

Image

Safely heating your home

Image

Tracking Life Threatening Cold Moving in Tonight

Image

Calling for a Ride in Bad Weather

Community Events